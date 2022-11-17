STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $115.93.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.