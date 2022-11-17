Stargate Finance (STG) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and $6.10 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00567310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.18 or 0.29550265 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

