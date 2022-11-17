Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 8,417 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at $31,704.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

