Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 8,417 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRGet Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at $31,704.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

