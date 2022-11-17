Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 8,417 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at $31,704.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
