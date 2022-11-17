Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Purchases 6,834 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 6,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.