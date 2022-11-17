Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Purchases 6,834 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 6,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
