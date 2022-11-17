Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Purchases 6,834 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRGet Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 6,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

