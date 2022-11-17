Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $64.86 million and $4.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,882.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00375042 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023983 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00117561 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.00790188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00620503 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00232279 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.