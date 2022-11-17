Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STLC. Eight Capital cut their target price on Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.98.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Down 1.6 %

STLC traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.04. 275,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.78. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.