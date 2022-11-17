Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.
Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $28.76.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
