Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

