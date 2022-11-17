Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$36.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Stelco Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

