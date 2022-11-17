Stifel Nicolaus Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.