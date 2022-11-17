Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 41,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of 630% compared to the average volume of 5,657 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 19.4 %

NYSE BBWI traded up $6.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.