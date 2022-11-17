StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 3.6 %

AP opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

