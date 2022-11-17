StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
About Forward Pharma A/S
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
