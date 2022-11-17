StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.15. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

