StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of LFVN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.15. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
