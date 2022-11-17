StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $119,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

