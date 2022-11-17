StockNews.com Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 790,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.