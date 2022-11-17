StockNews.com Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 790,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,995,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

