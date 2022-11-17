StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.94 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.