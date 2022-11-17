StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

