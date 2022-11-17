StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.
About Evoke Pharma
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.