StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.24 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.