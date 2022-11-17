StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
