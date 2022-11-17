StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

