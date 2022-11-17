StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Articles

