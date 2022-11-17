StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

In other news, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

