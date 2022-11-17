StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

