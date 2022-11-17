StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.71.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
