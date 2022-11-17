StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Hold”

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,407. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

