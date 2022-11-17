StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Hold”

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,407. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
