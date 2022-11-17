StockNews.com Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.43 on Friday. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

