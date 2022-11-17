StockNews.com Upgrades Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Townsquare Media Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.