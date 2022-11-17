StockNews.com Upgrades Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
