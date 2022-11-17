StockNews.com Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.25.
Wix.com Stock Down 4.5 %
Wix.com stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $193.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
