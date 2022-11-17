StockNews.com Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.25.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 4.5 %

Wix.com stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $193.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

About Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.