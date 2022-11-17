Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Stoneridge Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $657.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $25.87.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.