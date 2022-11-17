Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $657.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

