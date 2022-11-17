Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires 63,159 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 850.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. First Financial Northwest accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFNW shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $139.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

