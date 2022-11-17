Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Hits $62.60 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002626 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $62.60 million and $2.09 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.11 or 0.07241011 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001950 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034708 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078243 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059806 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011044 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022689 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000299 BTC.
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,130,249 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
