Streakk (STKK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $452,842.83

Streakk (STKK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Streakk has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $452,842.83 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $301.83 or 0.01808217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00565868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.08 or 0.29475140 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 286.36293903 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $345,455.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

