Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Northland Securities to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 22.7 %

SNAX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.87%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stryve Foods

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

In other news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $126,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,259,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

