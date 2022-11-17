Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3911 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.