Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.04 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $41.04 million and $570,798.34 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,789,454,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,329,919,950 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

