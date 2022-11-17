Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,270.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

