Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Trading 1.9% Higher

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.