Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Switch has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Switch to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Switch stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Switch has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,489,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,761,000 after acquiring an additional 548,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after buying an additional 96,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Switch by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Switch by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 143,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

