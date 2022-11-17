Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Symbotic to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.