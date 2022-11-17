Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($120.62) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($118.56) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €108.40 ($111.75) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($75.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.41.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.