Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $331.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $317.12.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

