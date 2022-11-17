Synthetix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.66 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00010337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $534.04 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 307,251,177 coins and its circulating supply is 306,527,269 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
