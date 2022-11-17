System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CFO Tridivesh Kidambi Buys 15,942 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) CFO Tridivesh Kidambi bought 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $69,985.38. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,429.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

System1 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of System1 stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,341. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in System1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in System1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.