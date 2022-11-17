System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust Buys 9,258 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust bought 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $46,197.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,643,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160,695.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $39,836.00.

System1 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SST traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. System1, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $37.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in System1 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in System1 in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.