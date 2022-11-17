Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

TAIT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

