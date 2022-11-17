Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $116.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $79.45 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

