Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of TNGX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.