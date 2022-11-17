Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TNGX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

