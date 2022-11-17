Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.51. Tarena International shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 7,648 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.