Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.51. Tarena International shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 7,648 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Articles

