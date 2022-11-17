Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 184,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,497. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $257.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Target by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

