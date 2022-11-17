Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 184,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,497. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $257.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Target by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
