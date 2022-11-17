TD Securities Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$10.50

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

