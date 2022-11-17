TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 151,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,812 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $18.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 135,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

