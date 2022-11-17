Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
