Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.