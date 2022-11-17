Tenset Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Tenset has a market cap of $179.43 million and $61,956.95 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,638,801 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

